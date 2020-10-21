Deepti Naval was admitted to a Chandigarh hospital, but says she’s absolutely fine now

Actress Deepti Naval had a bit of health scare over the weekend. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actress was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Chandigarh. The regional daily had stated that the actress suffered a heart attack on Sunday noon and was rushed to the hospital in a special ambulance with a doctor on board. The actress stays in Manali and it was in her Manali house that she suffered a heart attack.



Deepti Naval then underwent a cardiac surgery and is said to be recovering. The daily got in touch with the actress and the 69 year old actress said that she was absolutely fine. Though she didn’t divulge any detail about her health, she confirmed she’d been hospitalised. Said she, “Yes, I was at the Fortis in Chandigarh, and had a small procedure which was done due to a health hazard. It’s being very well taken care of. I was admitted on Sunday night and should be discharged on Tuesday evening. I will be going back a happier person.”

Deepti Naval is best rememebred for her roles in movies like Kamla, Chashme Buddoor, Saath Saath, Angoor and many more. She was last seen in the Oscar-nominated drama – Lion.