Daniel Bader features on this week’s Vergecast to talk all about the Pixel 5

I spend a few hours a week in meetings and video calls with Android Central’s managing editor Daniel Bader, yet somehow I never manage to get tired of his voice and well-spoken demeanor. He’s a smart guy, and I’m not just saying that because he pays me (though it doesn’t hurt!).

The two of us, joined by senior editor Joe Maring, spent a majority of last week’s AC Podcast sharing thoughts on Google’s latest top-end phone, the Pixel 5. We spoke at length on its camera performance, quality of life improvements like wireless charging and battery life, and where it still falls a bit flat compared to some of its competition.

I thoroughly enjoyed the conversation, but if you want a deeper dive into the behind-the-scenes aspects of the Pixel, or you’d rather listen to a voice far smoother than mine (who could blame you), you’re in luck: The Verge’s Dieter Bohn invited Daniel, along with Android Police’s David Ruddock, onto The Vergecast for an hour-long conversation dedicated to the Pixel 5.

In this episode, the trio discusses differing perspectives on the Pixel 5’s value proposition, whether or not Google’s unique Pixel experience is worth paying extra for, and why you might be better off buying a Pixel 4a or 4a 5G, depending on your priorities.

You can listen to this week’s Vergecast by visiting The Verge’s post directly, or through your podcast player of choice.