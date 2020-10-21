Cynthia Bailey Shares A Video That Cracks Her Up Every Time

Cynthia Bailey shared a video on her social media account, which she says cracks her up every time. Just take a look at it below.

‘Everyone keeps sending me this! Watched it a million times now & it cracks me up every time. It really doesn’t get old, lol. Y’all ain’t right! Thanks, @wwwjustleon, for the love & well wishes!!!🤍💍

@itsmikehill @noellerobinson @imarkkeyz #CHill2020 #headoverhills.’ Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I know we are in 2020, but if he did not just take me back to Boyz II Men Motown Philly,’ and another follower posted this message: ‘He’s so smooth when I first saw this I threw my panties at the phone.’

One other follower said: ‘Side note, you and Leon have the all-time best co-parenting skills I have ever seen! Love to see it ❤️🙌🏾,’ and someone else posted this: ‘it’s Leon smooth, seductive ass voice. Make you return his call each time 😂.’

Someone else said: ‘Leon is a breath of fresh air…some males wants to be hard they forgot what is to be SMOOTH.’

A follower posted this: ‘The woman grinding on the bus gets me every time! That clip will never get old 🤣,’ and someone else said: ‘Congratulations Again to the both of you!🙏🏾🙌🏾but this is really hilarious.’

One commenter posted: ‘Lol this is the best💯 TRUTH B told this video is what we all see, the Love you and Mike have is 💯 God keep these 2 ❤️💜In Jesus Name.’

In other news,

Cynthia Bailey gushed over her wedding band, and she made sure to post some gorgeous pics of it on her social media account.



