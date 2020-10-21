CMT Awards 2020: Carrie Underwood Continues Reign as Most Awarded Artist

Instagram

During the Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown and Ashley McBride-hosted event, the ‘American Idol’ alum wins Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for ‘Drinking Alone’.

–

The full winner at the 2020 CMT Music Awards has been unveiled following the ceremony that took place in Tennessee, Nashville on Wednesday, October 21. Carrie Underwood continued her reign as the most awarded artist in the event’s history after she nabbed Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for “Drinking Alone”.

In her acceptance speech after winning Female Video of the Year, the “American Idol” alum said, “Um, oh, my gosh. Thank you so much. Thank you CMT. Thank you fans so much for voting. It means so much to me and just lets me know that you’re still doing what you do, which is giving the love. Thank you fans. Just thank you, I don’t deserve you.”

With that, Carrie now has 22 trophies from CMT alone. She has held the most awarded artist title for the last six years, winning the Female Video of the Year category eight times while taking home the biggest honor for the fifth time throughout her career.

While the Female Video of the Year award was given to Carrie, the male part of this category was won by Luke Bryan for his “One Margarita” visuals. On the other hand, Gwen Stefani finally has her first CMT trophy after her Blake Shelton collaboration, “Nobody But You”, beat the likes of Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber‘s “10,000 hours” as well as Marshmello and Kane Brown‘s “One Thing Right” in the Collaborative Video of the Year category. However, Dan + Shay still managed to take home an award after winning Duo Video of the Year for “I Should Probably Go to Bed”.

Other winners at the ceremony, which was hosted by Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown and Ashley McBride, included Chris Young and Old Dominion. While the 35-year-old singer nabbed CMT Performance of the Year for “Drowning”, the five-piece band won Group Video of the Year for their “One Man Band” music video.

Full Winner List at the 2020 CMT Music Awards: