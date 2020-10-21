Chris Pratt’s Wife Calls Out ‘Mean’ Comparison After He’s Dubbed the ‘Worst Hollywood Chris’

WENN/FayesVision

Katherine Schwarzenegger hits back at a tabloid’s Instagram post that further stirs the talk discrediting her husband over his alleged support for Donald Trump.

–

Katherine Schwarzenegger has spoken up in defense of her husband Chris Pratt after he’s canceled by social media users. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor is named the “Worst Hollywood Chris” amid the battle of four famous Chrises that went viral over the weekend.

Two days later, on Monday, October 19, E! News’ Instagram account floored a similar question, asking, “Which Hollywood Chris is the best?” among Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pine and Pratt. Appalled by the comparison that only fueled negative talks about her husband, the author took to the comment section to blast the post over its “mean” streak.

“Is this really what we need?” she clapped back. “There’s so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday.” Reminding that “there’s enough room to love all these guys,” she implored, “Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger called out ‘mean’ Chrises comparison.

The backlash against Pratt began after filmmaker Amy Berg posted on Twitter photos of Pratt along with Hemsworth, Evans and Pine and wrote, “One has to go.” Dissing the “Jurassic World” star, she then replaced Pratt’s photo with Chris O’Dowd, remarking, “I feel like this is harder.”

Sharing Berg’s sentiment, many Twitter users agreed that Pratt is the least favorite among those four famous Chrises, citing his alleged support for Donald Trump and homophobic allegations against him as the reason why he “has to go.”

Pratt’s Marvel co-stars, namely Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr., have since come to his defense, with the former tweeting, “You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

The “Iron Man” star, meanwhile, posted on his Instagram account, “A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude. AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness.”

However, their support for Pratt backfired as people questioned why the two of them did not do the same when another MCU star, Brie Larson, got attacked by online trolls.

Pratt himself remains mum amid the social media backlash against him.