Chris Paul: Social Change Fund more significant than career

Chris Paul spearheaded the formation of the Social Change Fund in July alongside two of his closest NBA friends, and the Oklahoma City Thunder star believes what can be accomplished through the organization is far more significant than anything he ever does on the court.

Paul teamed up in July with longtime pals Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade to launch the Social Change Fund. The organization aspires to “create a pathway for inclusion and success by championing organizations on the ground doing the work” through its grassroots efforts.

Joining Anthony this week on the Portland Trail Blazers star’s “What’s In Your Glass?” YouTube series, Paul laid out what he hopes to achieve through the Social Change Fund.

“But coming to do this thing together, it was dope because it’s bigger than any one of us, right,” Paul said. “And to see the amount of reach that we’ve had in a short amount of time. … And to know that it didn’t just stop with us three. The fact that we got Candace Parker, Donovan Mitchell, Michael Strahan, Khris Middleton, all these guys … Social Change Fund will end up being bigger than anything that any of us are doing on the court.”

Anthony concurred with his friend’s sentiments.

“I mean the basketball part of it is what it is, our careers is what it is. But this Social Change Fund, this is powerful. Like this is here forever, and I want people to understand why we really decided to do that and do it with us, and we also show that we can come together, no matter what, and make change and get some s–t done. That’s why I really, you know, I really like this. I actually love this Social Change Fund because it’s so much opportunity.”

Paul has long been a tireless advocate for social change, and the league recognized his efforts earlier this month by naming him one of five recipients of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

Social activism by players — and the league’s support of it — played a prominent role in the NBA’s resumption in the bubble at Walt Disney World. Paul was among the more outspoken players regarding such matters as the NBA successfully concluded its season, and it sounds like he’s just getting started with his advocacy, primarily through the Social Change Fund.