Cher Allegedly Robbed Susan Sarandon of Her Role in ‘Witches of Eastwick’

The ‘Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)’ hitmaker is accused of stealing the role originally intended for the ‘Thelma and Louise’ actress in the classic movie.

Susan Sarandon has accused Cher of stealing the role intended for her in their classic movie “The Witches of Eastwick” after the pop star had a “liaison” with producer Jon Peters.

Actress Sarandon played teacher Jane in the 1987 movie, with Jack Nicholson as the devil but, speaking to screenwriter Michael Cristofer, she reveals that she was originally hired to play Cher’s role of sexy sculptress Alex.

“I initially was cast in Cher’s part, and didn’t find out till I got to L.A. – because I was living in Rome – that I was actually moved to a different part,” she tells the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six.

“I had to learn suddenly to play the cello, and I had never played an instrument in my life. They said they would sue me if I left, so I didn’t have much choice!”

“Cher sort of muscled her way into that part,” Cristofer adds, with Sarandon responding, “That’s Jon … (He) and Cher had a past liaison or something, so that was another element.”

However, according to Sarandon, the actresses got along so well that Cher lent her a wig and dress for the movie, with the pair also bonding over lunches with co-star Jack Nicholson in his trailer daily.

“There were a lot of reasons why we could not have gotten along, and everybody took a higher road,” she said.

Sarandon and Cristofer spoke ahead of a fundraiser for L.A.’s Project Angel Food, which will throw a “Witches of Eastwick” “home brewing party” on Saturday (24Oct20), hosted by Sandra Lee.