CBS Premiere Dates: ‘Seal Team’ Season 4, ‘FBI’ Season 3 and More

CBS’ delayed fall rollout continues to take shape, with the network announcing premiere dates for five more of its returning series.

The Unicorn will kick off its second season on Thursday, Nov. 12 (in the post-Mom/9:30 pm slot), Bull will launch Season 5 on Monday, Nov. 16 (at 10 pm), FBI and FBI: Most Wanted return with their third and second seasons on Tuesday, Nov. 17 (at 9 and 10 pm, respectively) and SEAL Team is back with Season 4 on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

They join the previously announced returns of NCIS, Young Sheldon, Mom, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and S.W.A.T.

Here’s a snapshot of CBS’ updated fall cheat sheet…

THURSDAY, NOV. 5

8 pm Young Sheldon Season 4 premiere

8:30 pm B POSITIVE series premiere

9 pm Mom Season 8 premiere

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

8:30 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 premiere

9:30 pm NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 premiere

10:30 pm NCIS (Fan Favorite Episodes)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

9 pm S.W.A.T. Season 4 (two-hour premiere, get scoop)

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

9:30 pm The Unicorn (Season 2 premiere

MONDAY, NOV. 16

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 3 premiere

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 premiere

9 pm All Rise Season 2 premiere

10 pm Bull Season 5 premiere

TUESDAY, NOV. 17

8 pm NCIS Season 18 premiere

9 pm FBI Season 3 premiere

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 premiere

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25

9 pm SEAL Team Season 4 premiere (get scoop)

‘FALL’ SHOWS STILL AWAITING A PREMIERE DATE: Blue Bloods, THE EQUALIZER, Evil, MacGyver and Magnum P.I.