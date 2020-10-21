California will allow fans to attend outdoor pro sporting events

Many states across the country have allowed fans at professional sporting events since NFL games began in September, but one of the biggest states in the country, which has some pretty strict COVID-19 protocols, hasn’t allowed its teams to host spectators yet.

That’s about to change, though, as California is prepared to allow fans back into outdoor stadiums for professional sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates, the state’s health officials said Tuesday, according to ESPN.

However, San Francisco, Alameda and Santa Clara are currently the only counties that meet the guidelines to allow fans to attend sporting events. Shortly after the announcement, officials in Santa Clara issued a statement saying they weren’t prepared to allow fans into Levi’s Stadium.

Up to 14,000 fans could attend Levi’s Stadium events under state guidance, but county health officials believe putting fans into a situation like that will cause the coronavirus to spread more than it already has.

While the Niners could allow fans, the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers have not yet reached the point where fans can attend games.

Only 15 NFL teams have allowed fans to attend games this season — the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.