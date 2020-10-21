BTS’ Cutouts Had Front Row Seats To The World Series

Game 1 of the World Series took place tonight, with the Tampa Bay Rays facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. The Dodgers ended up winning, 8-3.


Kelly Gavin / Getty Images

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stadium allowed limited in-person attendance while also filling some seats with fan cutouts. And who was in the front row? K-Pop superstars BTS, of course.

We already know who @BTS_twt is rooting for. Who’s your bias? Ours is Yoongi. #WorldSeries


Los Angeles Dodgers’ Twitter account

As TMZ Sports pointed out, BTS have the best seats in the house, too—they’re even sitting in front of longtime teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. That’s right: they got better seats than Gronk.

Why did the Dodgers shout out Yoon-gi (known to real BTS heads as Suga)? It might have something to do that he’s come out to support the team in the past. Just check out this photo he snapped with Dodgers pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu back in May.


BTS’ Twitter account

No matter who your favorite member of BTS is, it’s more than likely that their presence gave the Dodgers extra power to kick some Tampa Bay butt.

