Blondie’s Debbie Harry Loves “WAP”

Debbie Harry is a legend. The lead singer of Blondie was a trailblazer in the 1970s punk scene, and she’s one of the coolest people alive too.
“I LOVE it!” Harry exclaimed while professing her admiration for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s cleverly raunchy verses.
“Cardi B is outrageous and she’s overtly sexual, so [‘WAP’] is quintessential Cardi B.”
“It’s very sexy and hot and naughty – perhaps even dirty – and the good thing is it hasn’t been censored. At first I was going: ‘Wow, I wish I could do something like that’, knowing full well that I couldn’t. But I wish I could!”
Debbie shouldn’t be so modest about her own rapping abilities. Back in 1981, Blondie’s “Rapture” became the first #1 song to have a rap verse in it.
Hey, who knows—maybe the next time Cardi and Megan open one of those doors in the “WAP” mansion, they’ll find Debbie living her best life in there too.
