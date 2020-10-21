BlockShow returns as partner to Singapore central bank’s fintech event By Cointelegraph

BlockShow returns as partner to Singapore central bank’s fintech event



BlockShow, one of the largest blockchain events in the blockchain and crypto industry, will curate discussions around blockchain and cryptocurrency for a five-day online event hosted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The event runs from Dec. 7–12 and the attendees will have 24-hour online access to the conferences.

As a “Knowledge Partner” of the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2020, BlockShow will bring some of the best blockchain leaders to discuss blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. The discussions spanning blockchain and crypto are expected to expose the global fintech community to this new technological landscape. And it will potentially spark further innovation and adoption of the technology across the fintech industry.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph