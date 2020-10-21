“Blackish” Premiere Recap: Season 7, Episode 1 – “Hero Pizza”

RELATED STORIES

Remember those pseudo-inspirational announcements that so many companies posted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic? And how suddenly, all the companies he had sponsored wanted him to know were they with you and would we all get out of this together?

At the beginning of blackishPremiere of the seventh season, Dre considers himself an essential worker because he’s trying to create a commercial like that: one that gives people hope (while perhaps selling them mayonnaise as well). His self-declared essential status does not go well with him real essential worker in the house: Dr. Rainbow Johnson.

As Dre informs us at the top of the premiere, Bow has worked long hours at the hospital since the pandemic began. And Junior is his most vocal supporter. “It doesn’t have to be seven o’clock to applaud him,” says Johnson’s eldest son, banging on a pot in the kitchen, and Bow attracts attention.

But at work, she and her fellow caregivers are tired, exhausted, and under immense stress. And the support of the public, often in support of meals sent to the hospital, is welcome. But even the free pizza gets old after a while, Bow and his co-workers (played by ERParminder Nagra and ScrubsJudy Reyes!) Kvetch while they have lunch out.

As the women talk, Bow brags that Junior is really taking his responsibilities to the pandemic seriously. Of course, that’s the exact moment his doorbell camera captures Junior’s girlfriend, Olivia, visiting the home despite the Johnson family’s quarantine protocols forbidding it.

After lying about it a few times, Junior finally admits that he and Olivia missed each other so much that they broke the rules, but maintains that he has been very careful in all other aspects of his life. That’s when Bow, who is packing his work clothes in the backyard in hopes of not bringing anything contagious home, explodes. “Having Olivia here is disrespecting everything I’m fighting for!” he says, on the verge of tears. “I’m really trying to believe that we can get through this, but it’s really difficult when people don’t do simple things for the common good.” Junior sincerely apologizes … then sneaks Olivia, who has been hiding in the bushes, back to her car after her mother walks in.

Meanwhile, Dre screens several inspiring commercials for his parents and children, to little effect (other than rousing Ruby’s and Pop’s ever-seething libidos). But he gets a last-minute save when Chrissy Teigen tweets a photo with one of her billboards in the background, with the caption: “Despite the desolation, we will rise again.” Or, as Dre interprets it, “I am essential!”

The episode ends with Junior being quarantined in his room for two weeks … and losing his mind on day 3.

Now is your turn. What did you think of the premiere? Please rate it through the poll below, then hit the comments to develop your thoughts.