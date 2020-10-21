Bindi Irwin Shares Pregnancy Update And Baby Bump Photo

Bindi can’t wait to be a mom!
Bindi Irwin is ready to be a mom! After finding out she was going to give birth to a baby girl, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star has been keeping her fans updated through every stage of her pregnancy.
On Oct. 21, she shared an Instagram photo of her stomach and in the caption, she noted how much she adores her unborn child.
“Dinner with the fam and baby bump. There are no words to describe how much I love our baby girl,” Bindi said.
The last time the Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove star talked about her family was when she shared a beautiful photo her mom took of her in early October.
“Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around,” Bindi gushed. “She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!”
Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell can’t wait for their baby to arrive.
The pair got married at the Australia Zoo gardens in March, but, because of the coronavirus pandemic, they couldn’t invite all of their friends and family members to the ceremony.
But despite the situation, they still had a very beautiful wedding.
It wasn’t until a few months later that Bindi revealed she was expecting her first child with Chandler. The wildlife conservationist shared a photo of her and her beau holding a baby shirt and fans immediately figured it out.
“Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter,” she said in August. “We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.”
Looks like Bindi kept her promise when she said she’ll keep her fans updated every step of the way.
