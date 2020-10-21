Beyonce’s Mom Has Had Enough of People Calling Out Singer Over End SARS Protest

https://www.beyonce.com/

Taking to Instagram to get things off her chest, Tina Lawson urges people to ‘stop trying to make Her your spokesperson and shaming people for doing things in their own way!!’

Ever since the End SARS protest started occurring in Nigeria, many have urged Beyonce Knowles to speak up about the issue through her social media accounts. The amount of people demanding such a thing apparently was so overwhelming it made her mother, Tina Lawson, go on a rant to criticize the people.

In a since-deleted post, Tina acknowledged that people do need to spread more awareness about what is happening in the country, but she clearly didn’t appreciate those who kept telling her singer daughter to do it as if she doesn’t have her own problems. “No matter what my daughter does she is scrutinized and torn apart!” she wrote. “She made art!! She is an artist! That is what artists do. She is not your political leader and not your whipping board.”

Throwing shade at singer Tiwa Savage for publicly calling out Beyonce over the issue, Tina added, “I am appalled that They would get on social media and do it !! Why not ask the people you are dealing with at the time??? On her team!! I don’t understand that !!!” She went on saying, “I have had enough of the hating and am personally tired of the attacks. And it is disgusting how people sit behind a computer and talk crap all day and many of them do absolutely nothing else !”

Later in her lengthy post, Tina reminded people that everyone “has a right to activate in their own way” and told them not to “expect Beyonce to do exactly what she is told when you tell her to do it!!” She concluded by saying, “I would do anything to help but stop with the abuse and stop trying to make Her your spokesperson and shaming people for doing things in their own way!!”

Beyonce herself has actually addressed the End SARS movement. “I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria,” she said on Instagram. “We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change. We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand by you.”