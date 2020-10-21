Beyonce Supports ‘#EndSARS’ Movement On Social Media Regarding Alleged Nigerian Government Abuses

Just a couple of days after Tiwa Savage, her Black is King collaborator, called on Beyonce to address the injustices faced by Nigerian citizens, Beyonce took to her social media to comment on the newfound “#EndSARS” movement.

Fans of the performing artist know Beyonce has regularly used her massive social media following to touch on issues like police brutality, systemic racism, and other forms of discrimination, so it was expected that Knowles would comment on the matter.

In an Instagram post, Beyonce wrote that she was “heartbroken” to see what had been going on in Nigeria. On the 20th of October, it was reported by several outlets that protestors have been shot at and killed by the Nigerian police.

Beyonce went on to say in her IG post that she and her team have been working to get aid for the protestors who are trying to change their nation for the better. According to Hot New Hip Hop, witnesses said to reporters that protestors had been in the kneeling position when the authorities opened fire on them.

Beyonce isn’t the only celebrity to touch on the Nigerian crisis either. In fact, earlier this week, Tory Lanez addressed the “#EndSARS” movement during his Instagram Live session in which he was also explaining his side of the story in the Megan Thee Stallion foot-shooting controversy.

The rapper took to his account in a long video to explain his thoughts toward the recent predicament he has found himself in. Amid his explanation, Tory said he wanted to address the Nigerian crisis because there were much worse things going on in the world than his own problems.

According to a report from CNN, SARS, which stands for Special Anti-Robbery Squad, has received international attention after it was reported the group had been caught abusing civilians.

Ironically, the group was created to investigate cases like murder and robbery, but reports claim the group has been used in acts of terror. CNN says SARS has been in existence for the last 25 years, but it was recently disbanded amid the international controversy.



