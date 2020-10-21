Beyonce Calls for End of ‘Senseless Brutality’ in Nigeria Amid SARS Protests

Instagram

The ‘Formation’ singer is ‘heartbroken’ by the brutality taking place in Nigeria amid the nationwide protests against the country’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Beyonce has issued a passionate plea calling for the end of “senseless brutality” in Nigeria amid ongoing protests relating to the police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Protests have been taking place across the West African country and worldwide against the SARS, which has become notorious due to allegations of brutality and extortion – prompting successful calls for it to be disbanded.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday (20Oct20) night, the 39-year-old entertainer admitted she’s “heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria,” insisting, “There has to be an end to SARS.”

“We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change,” continued the Formation hitmaker. “We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand by you.”

In recent weeks, demonstrators have been taking to the streets daily to protest against police brutality in Lagos, with stars including John Boyega, Chance the Rapper, and Burna Boy backing the opposition.

President Muhammadu Buhari dissolved the unit on 11 October but demonstrators have called for more changes in the security forces as well as reforms to the way the country is run.

Following the protests, officials have implemented curfews beyond the city of Lagos as anti-riot officers struggle to control violence in the region.

According to the BBC, Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has accused criminals of hijacking the protests “to unleash mayhem,” insisting he’s “watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the wellbeing of our society.”

However, stars have taken to social media to slam the government, with Chance the Rapper accusing officials of instigating a “massacre” against the people of Nigeria. “Firing squads mass murdering young people in Nigeria,” he penned, adding, “The world needs to engage.”

“They removed the cctv cameras, turned off the lights and They are killing people and taking their body’s (sic). The whole Government should step down!! I’m in so much pain,” said Burna Boy with Boyega simply sharing a number of broken heart emojis and the hashtag, “#endSARS.”