Best Shammi Kapoor Movies | Filmfare.com

Shammi Kapoor was called the ‘rebel star’ in the industry. The strut, the hairstyle, the sexy drawl all worked their charm despite the formulaic nature of his films. He successfully managed to make a dent in the Dilip-Raj-Dev troika and carve a niche for himself. Screen lovers would come and go but there won’t be another like him ever. On the occasion of his birthday, we pick the ten best movies of the iconic Shammi Kapoor as a way of remembering him. Enjoy!

Tumsa Nahin Dekha (1957)

Director: Nasir Hussain

Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Ameeta, Pran

This was the film which turned the struggling actor Shammi into a genuine star. The film made him discover his own individual style. It was a lighthearted romantic musical and most of his films from then on were variations of the same formula. The film was originally offered to Dev Anand but he opted out and Shammi, in a sense, got lucky. All seven songs of the film, composed by OP Nayyar, proved to be a hit. The film is a revenge drama and has a little bit of impersonation thrown in. The film had romance, suspense, mystery, drama — something for everybody and still is worth a dekko.

Dil Deke Dekho (1959)

Director: Nasir Hussain

Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh

The director kind of repeated the basic plot of his own debut film Tumsa Nahin Dekha (1957) but added so many twists and turns to it that one doesn’t understand it completely even after repeated viewings. Asha Parekh was just 16 when she made her debut in this Nasir Hussain directorial opposite Shammi Kapoor. Asha Parekh plays a rich heiress who is wooed by three guys. She falls for the most handsome one — Shammi Kapoor — of course but finds out he may not be what he claims to be. The film’s plot abounds with mistaken identities, lost-and-found shenanigans and a revenge track as well. Shammi Kapoor’s charm and energy and Asha Parekh’s elfin grace make us sit through the various twists and turns of the plot. Usha Khanna too made her debut as a composer with the film. The title song and other numbers like Yaar chulbula hai and Hum tum aur yeh sama are still popular today.

Junglee (1961)

Director: Subodh Mukherjee

Cast: Saira Banu, Shashikala, Anoop Kumar, Lalita Pawar

Shammi Kapoor has been brought up by a strict mother (Lalita Pawar) who doesn’t believe in laughter or in mingling with people belonging to a lower social standing than theirs. He follows her diktat to a T but changes his stance when he’s caught in a snowstorm in the company of a common girl Rajkumar (Saira Banu). He ends up falling in love with her and this change in the heart makes him support his sister who has secretly married an employee working for their firm and carries his child. For the first time in his life, he rebels against his mother for the sake of love and makes her understand that it’s not money or power but how good or bad people are that counts. Saira Banu was just 17 when she made her opposite Shammi Kapoor in Junglee. She has been called the Venus of the East and left the audience enthralled by her beauty. Shankar-Jaikishan outdid themselves in the music department. All the songs were hit — the most famous one being Yahoo! Chahe koi mujhe junglee kahe.

Professor (1962)

Director: Lekh Tandon

Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Kalpana Mohan, Lalita Pawar

Shammi Kapoor disguises himself as an old professor to get a job as a tutor teaching Lalita Pawar’s wards as her diktat is that the person teaching them should be above 50 years of age. He falls in love with one of his students — quite a radical idea for that era. But what’s really hilarious is that Lalita Pawar falls for the ‘professor’. It had one funny situation after another and Shammi outdid himself playing the old professor. He was his usual energetic self in the younger version also and romanced Kalpana quite enthusiastically. Writer Salim Khan played a small role in the film. Shakar-Jaikishan too provided many melodious tunes. The song Aye gulbadan still remains a favourite of Rafi fans.

China Town (1962)

Director: Shakti Samanta

Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Shakila, Helen

The film had a plot similar to Don (1978). In fact, Helen played the don’s girlfriend, much like she did in the latter film. Though here she had a more fleshed out supporting role. The film utilised the lost and found formula. Shakti Samanta utilised elements of his own Howrah Bridge (1958) and utilised them here. Shammi Kapoor played a double role, that of a club singer and of a criminal. When he’s brought to the police station to settle a dispute, the police notice the similarities he shares with a dreaded criminal they had captured and offer him the chance to impersonate the criminal so as to infiltrate his gang. The criminal turns out to be his long-lost-brother and in the end, the duo settles their differences and bring the other criminals to heel. The film is remembered for its song Baar baar dekho, composed by Ravi and sung by Mohammed Rafi.

Kashmir Ki Kali (1964)

Director: Shakti Samanta

Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Pran, Nazir Hussain

Though Sharmila Tagore had worked with Satyajit Ray is Bengali arthouse films such as Apur Sansar (1959) and Devi (1960), Kashmir Ki Kali was her debut in the glamorous world of commercial Hindi cinema. Directed by Shakti Samanta, the film had her romancing the rebel star Shammi Kapoor in the beautiful vales of Kashmir. While the two lovers enjoy a fairytale romance, the film has subplots galore containing long-lost children, mistaking identities, crime, punishment and redemption. You don’t actually care about the story because the lead pair are a treat to watch. The attraction between them is almost palpable. It has one of the best-picturised songs in the history of Bollywood — Yeh chand sa roshan chehra, shot on shikaras floating on Dal lake. OP Nayyar outdid himself in the music department, churning out hit tunes like Subhanallah haseen chehra, Deewana hua badal, Isharon isharon mein dil lene wale, and many more. The film was a bumper hit and Sharmila went on to become one of the leading lights of the ’60s Hindi cinema.

Rajkumar (1964)





Director: K. Shankar

Cast: Prithviraj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Sadhana Shivdasani, Pran, Om Prakash, Rajendranath

Bhanu Pratap Singh (Shammi Kapoor), the elder son of the Maharaja (Prithviraj Kapoor) of a princely state has been studying abroad for many years. He finally returns with his friend Kapil (Rajendranath) only to find himself the subject of plots and counterplots. He takes to buffoonery to outwit his opponents. He falls in love with a tribal princess (Sadhana). People in her tribe are plotting against her as well and the duo finds themselves in a similar situation. He takes on another personality, that of a simple do-gooder, and with the help of the princess and childhood friend Kapil, unravels all the plots and succeeds in saving everyone, including himself. Shammi was acting with his father in the film. He was in his element here and proved to be a complete entertainer. Shankar-Jaikishan gave the music. Songs like Is rang badalti duniya mein, Tumne kisi ki jaan ko, Tumne pukara aur hum chale aaye are still remembered today.

Teesri Manzil (1966)

Director: Vijay Anand

Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh

Teesri Manzil was a musical murder mystery. The tunes crafted by maestro RD Burman made the listeners wake up and take notice of his genius. Rupa (Sabina) falls to her death from the third floor of a hotel in Dehradun. Her sister Sunita (Asha Parekh) feels Rocky (Shammi Kapoor) is behind the death and travels to Dehradun to expose him. However, Rocky has been impersonating as Anil and has been flirting with her all the time. He truly falls for Sunita and confesses the truth to her, claiming his innocence about her sister’s death. She’s furious with him and doesn’t pay heed to his pleas. She changes her mind when an attempt is made to end his life as well. They unite to find the real killer. The twist ending comes as a real shocker. Tunes such as Deewana mujhsa nahin, O haseena zulfonwali, O mere sona re remain evergreen classics.

An Evening In Paris (1967)





Director: Shakti Samanta

Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Rajendranath, Pran, KN Singh

Shakti Samanta shot the thriller, An Evening In Paris (1967), starring Sharmila Tagore and Shammi Kapoor extensively in Paris. The film had Sharmila essaying a double role. Eiffel tower featured prominently in the film. The film became famous for Sharmila’s water skiing scene wearing a swimsuit. Rich and pretty Deepa (Sharmila Tagore) comes to Paris to get away from failed relationships in India. She meets Sam (Shammi Kapoor), who falls in love with her and tries to win her affection. In the meantime, wicked gambler Shekhar and nightclub owner and criminal Jack (KN Singh) want to get their hands on Deepa’s money. Unknown to everyone, she has a twin sister Suzy, who looks exactly like her. She’s a dancer at Jack’s club and the gangsters include her in the plot as well. What follows is kidnapping, impersonation, and ultimately a timely rescue by the hero.

Brahmachari (1968)

Director: Bhappi Sonie

Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Rajshree, Pran, Mumtaz

Brahmachari (Shammi Kapoor) lives with his servant Choti (Mohan Choti) and twelve orphaned children whom he’s picked up from the street. His house is mortgaged and if he doesn’t pay up at least some of the interest soon, they will all be out on the street. He works as a freelance photographer but the money he gets from there isn’t enough to pay back the mortgage. He rescues a girl Sheetal (Rajshree) from committing suicide and falls in love with her. Another man, Ravi (Pran) too covets her and agrees to pay the mortgage if Brahmachari makes Sheetal his. The film features the evergreen song Aajkal tere mere pyar ke charche har zabaan par, Chakke pe chakka, and Dil ke jharokhe mein, composed by Shankar-Jaikishan.