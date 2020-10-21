Bella Thorne and Actress Francesca Farago All Over Each Other in Steamy TikTok Video

Instagram

In the clip set to Jeremy Kingg’s ‘French Kiss’, the ‘Midnight Sun’ actress and the ‘Too Hot to Handle’ star caresses each other’s body while Francesca licks Bella’s face.

Bella Thorne is bringing her sex symbol status to TikTok. The star, who has earned some fortune while also gaining backlash with her OnlyFans account, has heated up the video-sharing site with her steamy clip featuring fellow actress Francesca Farago.

In the video set to a remixed version of “French Kiss” by Jeremy Kingg featuring Mateo Sun, the two ladies were all over each other. The “Midnight Sun” star, who was wearing a silky red heart blouse, opened the video by wrapping her arms around Francesca’s body before her hands went down to the “Too Hot to Handle” star’s derriere.

Francesca, meanwhile, flashed her midriff in a white crop top with pink silk shorts. She also caressed Bella’s body and at one point licked the red-head beauty’s face. The two mimicked the lyrics of the song, “I got two girlfriends and they best friends.”

Bella captioned the video with, “I found one so it’s time to take off these nails so we can get lit.”

Bella and Francesca have seemingly hung out together lately. Prior to this, the “Shake It Up” alum was featured in Francesca’s TikTok video. Bella kissed Francesca’s cheek in the clip, before they were joined by other friends to take part in a new viral trend inspired by Perry The Platypus from Disney’s “Phineas and Ferb”.

It’s not clear what Bella’s relationship with Francesca is, but the two share a common ex, Tana Mongeau. Bella and the YouTube star split in 2019 after a year of dating. Meanwhile, Francesca was romantically linked to the vlogger after they were spotted holding hands while leaving a restaurant in Hollywood back in July. Tana confirmed their relationship at the time, writing on her Instagram post, “we’re dating now.”

Her TikTok video aside, Bella recently shared sultry photos of her Instagram account. The 23-year-old star and her sister Dani Thorne turned into “fairy sisters” in skimpy costumes. Bella, in her part, rocked a diamond-studded corset, a purple fluffy mini shirt and gloves with fairy wings. The top part of the costume, however, was a bit see-through, leaving little to the imagination as it gave a peek at her nipples.