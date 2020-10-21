Baby ‘Blessing’: Struggling mother of 5 finds abandoned baby in garbage dump, names her Blessing

All reason would have advised against stopping, but something about the way the dog barked made Hyrine Mita think twice and walk toward it. She is a woman of passionate Christian faith, and she would later say that God had intervened.

The dog, it turns out, was barking at a newborn girl, abandoned amid discarded milk packets, tattered hair extensions and decaying food waste. Her shivering body was wrapped in a dirty, wet towel. Her stomach was still covered in blood; her umbilical cord had been haphazardly cut.

Hyrine’s friend urged her to leave the baby there, worried that she would die in Hyrine’s hands and they would be accused of killing her. You have five children already, the friend reminded her, and you can barely feed them.

We met Hyrine as part of our reporting for a project earlier this year in which Washington Post correspondents followed six families around the world as they navigated the pandemic’s battering waves of economic collapse. We chronicled how Hyrine, 33, struggled to keep a job, put food on the table and keep her tightknit family from unraveling.

But we were not surprised when she called to invite us to meet her family’s newest addition: Blessing.

“I could have chosen to walk away,” she said two weeks later in her characteristically upbeat tone, cradling Blessing in her arms. “I could have chosen to be afraid. I am a widower, trying to survive. There were questions that ran through my head, but look — look at all my kids. It is possible. We keep going.”

Times are still tough for Hyrine and her kids. Donations that followed our reporting allowed her to pay off most of her debts and get back on the antiretroviral treatment for her HIV, but even temporary jobs are hard to come by with so many businesses shuttered.

The world’s working poor have borne the brunt of pandemic-induced job losses and have suffered disproportionately with the fallout in terms of hunger and health complications — but also the trauma that deepening poverty inflicts on family bonds.

Nearly 90 percent of Kenyans live on less than $5 a day, and Kenyan mothers on average have four children. For some young women, as wrenching as leaving a baby to die might have been, the cost of raising a newborn would just be too high, especially now, with hunger already stalking their own homes.

In Kenya, community health organizations in working-class slums say that teenage pregnancies are soaring during the pandemic as schools have been shut down. These pregnancies are happening as families have fewer and fewer resources to support additional members. Abortions are illegal in Kenya, except when a mother’s life is in danger.

“Abandonment happens when there is conflict within families, and that is certainly increasing,” said Evelyn Bowa, who runs a foundation in Nairobi’s Kibera slum that works with girls and young women ages 10 to 25. “Young mothers face enormous stigma. An unplanned baby can mean an early marriage, or dropping out of school, or being kicked out of home.”

Whether this was the case for the mother of the baby Hyrine now hopes to raise is unknown. After Hyrine took Blessing into her arms for the first , she brought her to a clinic, and then to neighborhood authorities, who opened a file with the police. An investigation is ongoing, but Hyrine has been given legal custody of the baby for now.

According to the top neighborhood authority, Joseph Songa, Hyrine will only be allowed to keep the baby if the real mother is not found. In that case, she would have to formally adopt Blessing through a process in which she might be deemed ineligible because of her poverty.

Kenya’s ministry of labor and social protection, as well as an office for children’s services underneath it, did not respond to multiple requests for clarification of the process or comment on the number of infant abandonments since the pandemic began.

Bowa said Blessing would probably be put in a children’s home if the birth mother was not identified and Hyrine was found unfit.

Two of Hyrine’s children lived for periods of in a home when harder times hit the family in the past.

“I have seen how the homes are. This baby is too small,” she said. “She needs full- care. There is no way I would want her to stay in a children’s home.”

Neighbors, church mates and others have pitched in to help Hyrine raise the baby in the meantime. Even the police officer who initially registered the abandonment case, Esther Kagera, donated some clothes, a blanket and a portable crib. It was only her second week on the job since being transferred to Kibera.

“I could see Hyrine is a caring mother because I am one, too,” she said.

Hyrine’s mothering prowess is evident in her tiny home. Her other five children spoil Blessing with kisses and pinches.

Blessing does her part to keep the peace, too. She rarely cries and sleeps for long stretches. The loud noises of the slum do not seem to bother her. She is capable of uncomplaining cooperation at mealtime and bath .