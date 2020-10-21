Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor begin shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Recently, it was announced that Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will be collaborating for a special project. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film was said to be a progressive love story set in Chandigarh. Well, it seems that the film has finally gone on floors and also received its title – Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Ayushmann took to social media and confirmed the news with a post. He shared a picture of himself along with his co-star Vaani Kapoor and director Abhishek Kapoor. The actor also shared a picture of the clapboard that had the film’s tittle written over it. The caption for the post read, “Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time âÂ¤ï¸Â

Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor’s delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor.

@gattukapoor @_vaanikapoor_ #BhushanKumar @pragyakapoor_ @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @gitspictures”











We’re definitely looking forward to this one!