Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 0.12% By .com

Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.12%



.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Orora Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.97% or 0.20 points to trade at 2.71 at the close. Meanwhile, Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) added 5.34% or 0.055 points to end at 1.085 and Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:) was up 4.55% or 0.200 points to 4.600 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Megaport Ltd (ASX:), which fell 13.16% or 2.21 points to trade at 14.58 at the close. Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.41% or 0.150 points to end at 3.250 and Graincorp Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.00% or 0.16 points to 3.84.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 648 to 623 and 315 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 1.28% to 18.875 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.44% or 8.35 to $1923.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.62% or 0.26 to hit $41.44 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.72% or 0.31 to trade at $42.85 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.64% to 0.7091, while AUD/JPY rose 0.35% to 74.60.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.30% at 92.775.