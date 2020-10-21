At least 13 people killed in KwaZulu-Natal crash between taxi and truck

At least 13 people have died in a horror crash in KZN.

At least 13 people have been killed in a crash between a taxi and a truck in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedic services said on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that 13 people have been killed on the R66 between Ulundi and Melmoth,” EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie told .

He said further investigations would take place.

“Paramedics and emergency services are on scene. Exact circumstances surrounding the crash will be investigated by police,” he added.

More to follow.

