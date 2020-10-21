The Pixel 5 doesn’t officially launch in the U.S. until October 29, but in a few other countries, the phone is already widely available. Since then, we’ve seen a few complaints pop up in regards to the Pixel 5’s build quality.

Looking through some of these reports, it appears that certain Pixel 5 units have a gap in between the display and frame of the device. This has caused concerns around the phone’s durability and water resistance, especially given that early adopters of the Pixel 5 have only had it for a matter of days.

Taking a gander through the AC forums, our members are split as to whether or not they think this is a big deal.

Ordered my P5 and I’m super excited to get it soon. Just a bit concerned with recent issues that I read today. Apparently, some P5s have a gap between the phone and screen, and some are overheating when recording 4k 60. Thoughts? Reply

Ehh I’m concerned too but that’s what a return policy is for. Hopefully I don’t get one with an issue but if I do, not the end of the world. Reply

Yeah the screen deal has me concerned. The 4k 60 less so as the only videos I usually recorded were at concerts. Reply

Could be they didn’t notice, it takes time for the issue to develop or only affecting certain units. I’m sure we will know soon enough the extent of condition. Reply

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you concerned about Pixel 5 manufacturing issues?

