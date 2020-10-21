Apple releasing iOS 14.2 beta 4 to developers following iOS 14.1 public release

Just a few hours after iOS 14.1 was released, Apple is now releasing the fourth iOS 14.2 beta to developers. The update will be available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app.

As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers.

iOS 14.2 brings revamped now playing controls to the lock screen alongside redesigned AirPlay 2 controls in Control Center. Another one of the new changes in iOS 14.2 is a brand new Shazam toggle that can be added to Control Center.

To add the new Shazam music recognition toggle to Control Center, first make sure you’re running the developer beta of iOS 14.2, which is rolling out today. Then, open the Settings app, choose “Control Center,” then look for Shazam beneath the “More Controls” header. You can then add the Shazam toggle and rearrange it as you see fit.

We still don’t know what’s new in iOS 14.2 beta 4, but likely it brings the same features as iOS 14.1, including 10-bit HDR support in the Photos app and Intercom for HomePod.

If you spot any changes in iOS 14.2 beta 4, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @.

