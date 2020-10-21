Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler defend Dally M Medal voting process despite embarrassing leak

Rugby league legends Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler have defended the voting process for the Dally M Medal after calls to overhaul the entire system after this year’s leak.

The NRL was left fuming after The Daily Telegraph published an article about Canberra’s Jack Wighton winning the award hours before he was actually crowned.

Following the horror blunder, there have been calls to scrap the entire process to ensure that embarrassing leaks do not occur, but Johns defended the current voting panel which includes a number of ex-players including himself.

“I love the system. In years gone by we’ve had the referees doing it but you can’t have the referees now, they’re under that much pressure as it is,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“Can you imagine the furore if this was happening with the referees? I think the ex-players works. I still think they get it right.

Both Johns and Fittler believe that Raiders star Jack Wighton was thoroughly deserving of the award (Getty)

“Right up the top of the ladder this year, Jack Wighton just beat Gutherson and Nathan Cleary, so the best players are thereabouts.”

Johns was backed by Fittler who said the only thing wrong about the entire process was the leak to the media prior to the actual presentation of the awards.

“I like the suspense when it goes on behind closed doors,” he told Freddy and the Eighth.

“All that works really well, the only thing that didn’t work well is some boofhead leaked it to social media.

“The best player this year got the award, he deserved it, and I think the second, third and fourth were the second, third and fourth best players.

“It’s just a shame that once again for whatever reason we do things a little different. It’s a shame because it’s our biggest award and to stuff it up like that is a bit hopeless.”