ANALYSIS | Who would be better for South Africa? Trump or Biden?

Whoever wins the US presidential election on 3 November, it will have an impact on US-SA relations. Francis Kornegay and John Stremlau break down what we should expect, depending on whether it is another Trump presidency or if Joe Biden wins.

On 3 November, Americans head to the polls to choose between Republican Donald Trump for a second term or Democrat Joe Biden.

Early voting is currently underway in 25 states and according to Business Insider, Democrats so far hold the early advantage from the early mail-in-ballots that have been cast so far. According to Reuters, more than 30 million Americans have already cast their ballots. The news agency said that number represents more than one-fifth of all votes cast in the 2016 election.

More US citizens are expected to take advantage of early voting as more states open up voting centres for those who want to avoid exposure to the Covid-19 pandemic on voting day.

The Guardian reports that Biden is currently leading Trump in the national polls. However, this does not mean that he is guaranteed a victory. In 2016, Hillary Clinton was ahead of Trump throughout her campaign, but lost at the Electoral College.

Whichever of the two candidates wins, it will have an impact of US-SA relations.

The Institute for Global Dialogue’s Francis Kornegay breaks down why Trump’s disregard for Africa might change if he gets another term, while Wits’ University’s John Stremlau writes that there are three major crises that Biden will have to tackle should he get to be president. He further writes that, if Biden does win, there will be positive secondary effects for South Africa and the rest of the continent.

To read more of Kornegay’s and Stremlau’s analysis click on the links below.

