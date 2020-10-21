Amber Rose Urges Kanye West to Leave Her Alone After He Calls Her Prostitute at Rally

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

During her appearance on Adam22’s podcast series ‘No Jumper’, the former stripper also addresses the rapper’s infamous ’30 showers’ comment that he made after their split.

–

It’s been more than ten years since Kanye West and Amber Rose decided to part ways, but it looks like the former is still not letting go of his ex. On Wednesday, October 21, she stopped by the “No Jumper” podcast in which she claimed to have been bullied by the hip-hop star for ten years and urged him to leave her alone.

Speaking to host Adam22, Amber addressed his infamous “30 showers” comment and recent reports stating that he called her a prostitute during his presidential rally. “You take them all around the world, you buy them all the jewellery, you shout out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person,” she said. “And then the person decides that this is it.”

Referring to Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian, Amber then added, “I don’t know if he says things to make his wife feel more comfortable, but to slut shame me like, ‘You need 30 showers,’ is like… bruh. Since when did you need 30 showers?”

“He has picked on me for ten years. He has bullied me for ten years,” the mother of two went on saying during the interview. “I just moved on. I’m happy. I have an amazing husband. I have two beautiful kids. He just called me a prostitute at his… rally. He called me a prostitute. I’m like, ‘Ten years later, just leave me alone.’ ”

<br />

Someone who attended Kanye’s presidential rally in South Carolina in July said that the rap star called Amber a prostitute during the event. “He also said some negative comments about Amber Rose at one point. He went on a rant about how she was a prostitute and God purged him or her and then he found Kim and his life is better,” so the so-called attendee said.