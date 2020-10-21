Amber Rose Claims ‘Famous’ Ex Boyfriend Raped Her – Fans Think Kanye!!

Amber Rose is the most recent celeb to sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith for her Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch.

The ladies chopped it up about consent when she revealed that she was sexually assaulted by an ex while trying to leave a relationship.

“I was in a relationship for two years. I had consensual sex plenty of times during that relationship,” she tells the table. “I didn’t want to be with him anymore. I told him that I was leaving and he didn’t want to hear that. He ripped my clothes off. I felt icky, I felt gross, I felt like I was taken advantage of. And it was terrible. And then he went downstairs and ate breakfast like he didn’t do anything.”

She did not reveal the name of her ex. Fans are trying to put two and two together and recall that she once dated Kanye West for two years… but she did not confirm that Ye was her attacker.