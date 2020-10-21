Almost 80% of Tokyo Games volunteers concerned about COVID-19: survey By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


TOKYO () – Almost 80% of volunteers for next year’s rearranged Summer Olympics are concerned about the spread of the novel coronavirus, a Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) survey showed.

The Games were postponed until 2021 because of the pandemic and the survey of over 13,000 volunteers found almost half were also worried about the impact the delay will have “on the level of enthusiasm”.

In response to the findings, TMG said it has been creating “infection control manuals” to ensure a safe and secure environment for volunteer activities and that further training would be provided.

Online training will continue until March when the volunteers will be notified of which role they will fill at the Games, which begin in July.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR