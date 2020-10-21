ALMA shows volcanic impact in Io’s atmosphere – ScienceDaily

New radio images from the Atacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array (ALMA) show for the first time the direct effect of volcanic activity on the atmosphere of Jupiter’s moon Io.

Io is the most volcanically active moon in our solar system. It is home to more than 400 active volcanoes, spewing sulfur gases that give Io its yellow-white-orange-red colors when frozen to its surface.

Although extremely thin, about a billion times thinner than Earth’s atmosphere, Io has an atmosphere that can teach us about the volcanic activity of Io and provide us with a window into the exotic moon and what is happening below its colorful bark.

Previous research has shown that Io’s atmosphere is dominated by sulfur dioxide gas, which is ultimately obtained from volcanic activity. “However, it is not known which process drives the dynamics in Io’s atmosphere,” said Imke de Pater of the University of California at Berkeley. “Is it volcanic activity or gas that has sublimated (gone from solid to gaseous) from the frozen surface when it is in sunlight?”

To distinguish between the different processes that give rise to Io’s atmosphere, a team of astronomers used ALMA to take snapshots of the moon as it entered and exited Jupiter’s shadow (they call it an “eclipse”).

“When Io passes in the shadow of Jupiter and is out of direct sunlight, it is too cold for sulfur dioxide gas, and it condenses on the surface of Io. During that time we can only see sulfur dioxide of volcanic origin. So we can see exactly how much of the atmosphere is affected by volcanic activity, “explained Statia Luszcz-Cook of Columbia University, New York.

Thanks to the exquisite resolution and sensitivity of ALMA, astronomers were able, for the first time, to clearly see columns of sulfur dioxide (SO two ) and sulfur monoxide (SO) rise from volcanoes. Based on the snapshots, they calculated that active volcanoes directly produce between 30 and 50 percent of Io’s atmosphere.

The ALMA images also showed a third gas coming out of the volcanoes: potassium chloride (KCl). “We see KCl in volcanic regions where we don’t see SO two or SO “, said Luszcz-Cook.” This is strong evidence that magma deposits are different under different volcanoes. “

Io is volcanically active due to a process called tidal heating. Io orbits Jupiter in an orbit that is not entirely circular, and since our Moon always faces the same side of Earth, the same side of Io always faces Jupiter. The gravitational pull of Jupiter’s other moons, Europa and Ganymede, causes enormous amounts of internal friction and heat, giving rise to volcanoes like Loki Patera, which stretches more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) across. “By studying the atmosphere and volcanic activity on Io, we learn more not only about the volcanoes themselves, but also about the warming process of the tides and Io’s interior,” added Luszcz-Cook.

One big unknown remains the temperature in Io’s lower atmosphere. In future research, astronomers hope to measure this with ALMA. “To measure the temperature of Io’s atmosphere, we need to get a higher resolution in our observations, which requires us to observe the moon for a longer period of time. We can only do this when Io is in sunlight, since It doesn’t spend a lot of time on eclipse, “De Pater said. “During an observation of this type, it will rotate tens of degrees. We will need to apply a software that helps us create images without spots. We have done this previously with radio images of Jupiter made with ALMA and Very Large Array (VLA).”

Imke de Pater and Statia Luszcz-Cook worked with Patricio Rojo from the University of Chile, Erin Redwing from the University of California, Berkeley, Katherine de Kleer from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and Arielle Moullet from SOFIA / USRA in California. .

This research entitled “ALMA Observations of Io Entering and Exiting an Eclipse” has been accepted for publication in The Journal of Planetary Sciences.