‘All Rise’ Season 2: Reggie Lee Promoted to Series Regular as Thomas

All Rise continues to hand out series-regular promotions: Reggie Lee, who plays Head Deputy District Attorney Thomas Choi, is the latest cast member to be upped to full-time status for Season 2, our sister site reports. (Lee’s deal is for one year.)

The CBS drama previously promoted Lindsey Gort (aka defense lawyer Amy Quinn) and Audrey Corsa (DDA law clerk Samantha Powell). Additionally, as TVLine exclusively reported, Samantha Marie Ware (Glee) will recur during the upcoming season as Judge Lola Carmichael’s new law clerk, while Shalim Ortiz (Grand Hotel) will play a young photographer and political activist who crosses paths with public defender Emily Lopez.

All Rise Season 2 premieres Monday, Nov. 16 at 9/8c.

* FXX has renewed the animated comedy Archer for Season 12, to premiere in 2021. The current 11th season wraps up next Wednesday, Oct. 28.

* Bravo has ordered Top Chef Amateurs, a culinary competition series hosted by Gail Simmons that gives home cooks the opportunity to test their skills in the Top Chef kitchen.

* Maura Tierney (The Affair) will recur in the upcoming Showtime limited series Your Honor as a fearless prosecutor who is trying a major case in the courtroom of a judge played by Bryan Cranston, reports.

* Scott Foley (Scandal) will co-host and serve as lead judge on HBO Max’s furniture design competition series Ellen’s Next Great Designer, starring and executive-produced by Ellen DeGeneres, per .

* black-ish has promoted Katlyn Nichol, who guest-starred as Junior’s girlfriend Olivia in the Season 6 finale, to series regular for Season 7, per .

* Steven Krueger (The Originals) will recur during Season 3 of Roswell, New Mexico as Heath, Liz’s ambitious colleague at a high-tech laboratory in Los Angeles, reports.

