Adele’s Friend Alan Carr Responded To Her Weight Loss

“You sort of missed the point if you’re just worried about what size knickers she wears.”
It seems like every time Adele posts a photo on Instagram these days, the internet goes into a total frenzy over her recent weight loss.
I mean, seriously, the singer cannot post a single photo anymore without making a bunch of headlines like this:
Well, British comedian Alan Carr, who happens to be a very close friend of Adele’s, recently gave an interview on the UK talk show Lorraine. Towards the end of the conversation, he was asked about Adele’s weight loss — and he had a strong message for people who fixate on it.
“All we seem to talk about right now is her weight loss,” host Christine Lampard said. “Which actually slightly annoys me, because we forget about her huge, wonderful singing talent. But every time she posts a picture it makes the headline news.”
“I know. I know,” Alan responded. “I think she’s always been gorgeous, with those eyes and those lips.”
Alan then said that people who obsess over Adele’s weight have “missed the point” entirely.
“With Adele, you sort of missed the point if you’re just worried about what size knickers she wears. ‘Cause it’s the voice. It’s that inspirational, awesome voice,” he said.
And he joked that fans should only start caring if Adele’s voice gets “skinny” — but leave her body out of the conversation, please.
“It’s all about the voice, for me,” he concluded.
Alan and Adele are actually quite close — like, so close that Adele literally officiated his wedding two years ago. “I married two of my best friends in January,” Adele shared on Instagram at the time.
