Acer Has New High-Refresh Monitors, Including 32-inch 270Hz

The gaming monitor market is in a race to achieve higher refresh rates, and Acer is launching a salvo of new options into this fast-moving competition.

First up is the Acer Predator XB273U NV, a mid to high-end gaming monitor with the mainstream market in its sights. It’s a 27-inch display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution IPS panel that refreshes at up to 170Hz — a remarkably high number for a 27-inch monitor. It’s also VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified and Eyesafe certified. These specifications put it in the top tier of 27-inch gaming monitors. Acer says it will be in the U.S. in January 2021 at $550. It’s also coming to Canada for CAD $750.

Next up is the Predator XB253Q GW, a 24.5-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 280Hz refresh rate. This monitor goes toe-to-toe with Asus’ VG259QM, another 24.5-inch 1080p monitor with a 280Hz refresh rate. Acer’s option is G-Sync compatible and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified. It’s coming to the U.S. in January 2021 for $430, and to Canada for CAD $900.

Acer’s Predator XB323U GX is a 32-inch monitor with 2560 x 1440 resolution. It achieves a much more impressive DisplayHDR 600 certification but, at the same time, will achieve refresh rates of up to 270Hz. That’s exceptional for a 32-inch display. It’s coming to the U.S. in January 2021 for $900, and to Canada for CAD $1,300.

Ultrawide fans can set their sights on the Acer Predator X34 GS. It’s a typical premium ultrawide in many respects, delivering a 3440 x 1440 IPS panel with G-Sync compatibility and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. Once again, its refresh rate stands out. Acer says it reaches as high as 180Hz, well beyond the 144Hz that’s common among today’s best gaming ultrawides. The Predator X34 GS is coming in December for $1,100 in the U.S. and $1,500 CAD in Canada.

Finally, we have the Acer Nitro XV272U KV and Nitro XV272 LV. This pair of 27-inch monitors offer 2560 x 1440 and 1080p resolution, respectably. The XV272U KV refreshes at up to 170Hz, while the XV272 LV hits 165Hz. Both have IPS panels. The 1440p model retails for $400 USD / $550 CAD, while the 1080p model is $280 USD / 400 CAD. Both are arriving in December. Oh, and these monitors are Eyesafe certified.

Acer’s new lineup of gaming monitors achieves its quoted refresh rates through overclocking, where the panel’s responsiveness is enhanced by pumping in more power. This is common among gaming monitors, but it can lead to problems like “overshoot,” where a monitor responds to fast-moving objects by making a larger change in color than called for. We’ll have to wait and see how Acer handles this in its new product line, and it’s something will look for when reviewing these new models.

Also notable is Acer’s boast of a “0.5 millisecond” gray-to-gray response time, undercutting the 1 millisecond response time that’s standard among even midrange gaming monitors. This is more marketing tactic than technical reality, but don’t brush it aside as meaningless. Modern gaming displays have become very, very responsive indeed, and we’ll be expecting excellent results from Acer’s latest and greatest when they hit store shelves.

While all these monitors are impressive, the Acer Predator XB323U GX and Acer Nitro XV272U KV stand out from the pack.

The Predator XB323U GX could strike a sweet spot for gamers seeking a big screen. The combination of a 32-inch panel with 1440p resolution strikes a good balance between frame rate and eye candy, and its quoted refresh of 270Hz is insane for a monitor of its size. Also, the monitor’s DisplayHDR 600 certification is a huge step up from DisplayHDR 400 which, frankly, barely qualifies as HDR at all. The XB323U GX will even have local dimming. While its price of $900 is high, it looks like good value on paper.

The Nitro XV272U KV, meanwhile, seems like a great pick for gamers seeking a serious monitor without emptying their savings account. Its refresh rate of 170Hz is top-tier for a 1440p monitor, but its price tag of $400 is midrange. The XV272U KV even promises 95% coverage of DCI-P3 color, so it should deliver excellent image quality. Competitors with similar specifications, like the LG 27GN950 and Dell S2721DGF, sell for $430 to $500 right now.

Editors’ Recommendations

























