Abhishek Banerjee shares a special post on International Chefs Day

In the last few years, Abhishek Banerjee has emerged as one of the film industry’s brightest talents. The actor has impressed with his work in Bollywood as well as OTT projects and now it seems that he’s trying to hone yet another skill – baking.



On the occasion of International Chefs Day, the actor took to social media and shared a hilarious post. Banerjee was seen posing next to an extremely large cake while wearing a chef’s uniform. Along with sharing the picture, the actor wrote a caption that read, “Han Maine Banaya hai Happy #internationalchefsday #cheflife” Take a look at the post below.











The comment section was flooded with people requesting him to share some of the cake with them.