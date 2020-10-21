83 Year Old Bill Cosby Applies For ‘Conjugal Visit’ w/ Wife Camille!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Bill Cosby is 83 years old, and still he craves intimacy from his wife Camille.

learned that the star of the 1980s show The Cosby Show, may have applied to have conjugal visits from his wife. According to apparent court documents, which popped up on social media, Bill and his legal team are hoping to get Bill and Camille some private “intimate” time – while Bill is behind bars.

The documents show that Bill is petitioning to be transferred to a different prison, so that he can have private visits from his wife.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR