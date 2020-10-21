83 Year Old Bill Cosby Applies For ‘Conjugal Visit’ w/ Wife Camille!!

Bill Cosby is 83 years old, and still he craves intimacy from his wife Camille.

learned that the star of the 1980s show The Cosby Show, may have applied to have conjugal visits from his wife. According to apparent court documents, which popped up on social media, Bill and his legal team are hoping to get Bill and Camille some private “intimate” time – while Bill is behind bars.

The documents show that Bill is petitioning to be transferred to a different prison, so that he can have private visits from his wife.

A conjugal visit is a scheduled period in which an inmate of a prison or jail is permitted to spend several hours or days in private with a visitor, usually their legal spouse.

The parties may engage in sexual activity, or other intimate contact. The generally recognized basis for permitting such visits in modern times is to preserve family bonds and increase the chances of success for a prisoner’s eventual return to ordinary life after release from prison.

They also provide an incentive to inmates to comply with the various day-to-day rules and regulations of the prison.

Conjugal visits usually take place in designated rooms or a structure provided for that purpose, such as a trailer or a small cabin. Supplies such as soap, condoms, lubricant, bed linens, and towels may be provided.

Bill Cosby is currently incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Pennsylvania.