50 Cent begs Chelsea Handler not to let politics get between them after she drags him away for being a Trump supporter

The rapper just admitted that he is a Trump supporter and it turns out this not only infuriated many fans but is also ‘affecting’ his ‘love life’. 50 Cent made it very clear that if Joe Biden wins the election and becomes the POTUS. He will pack his bags and leave the United States forever and now his ex, Chelsea Handler, is checking him out on his plans to vote for Donald Trump.

What happened was that Chelsea stumbled upon the 50 statement and proceeded to state in a comment that he is no longer her “former favorite.”

In response, 50 Cent returned to his access platform to beg him not to let politics get between them.

She posted a screenshot of FOX News coverage of her post rejecting the percentages of what could become Biden’s tax plan along with Chelsea’s response that reads, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.”

“Oh my gosh this is affecting my love life now. @Chelseahandler I love you Gator, don’t let Trump and joe Biden get between us girl. #Starzgettheapp,” 50 mockingly wailed next to the screenshot.

As mentioned above, many of his followers flooded the comment section to share their opinions as well, some positive and some negative.

Here are some of the comments from the fans: “Okay buddy, you have my respect, rap and politically. /” This man doesn’t want equality for his own people “/” Don’t worry, there are much cooler girls for you 50 “.

Ad

As for their original Oct 19 post, it read, “WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE FOR TRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨F * CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t care that Trump doesn’t like blacks. 62%, are you crazy? 😤. “



Post views:

0