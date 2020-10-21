17M Chinese tourists verify health using blockchain to visit Macau By Cointelegraph

17M Chinese tourists verify health using blockchain to visit Macau
Chinese non-profit blockchain consortium FISCO BCOS, reports that blockchain-based health records have successfully enabled China to resume mainland tourism to Macau.
From May, Macau’s blockchain-powered medical data system has recognized the ID codes of the Guangdong health system of the mainland, allowing mainland Chinese tourists to verify their health status using the DLT-powered system when entering the autonomous region.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.