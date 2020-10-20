Your Wednesday Briefing

Modi urges caution during festive season

In a televised address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to keep their guard up as more than a billion people get ready to celebrate Diwali and other major holidays. The authorities are worried about the spread of the coronavirus from people packing together.

“Recently, we saw many photos and videos which clearly proved that people have lowered their guard,” he said Tuesday night. “This isn’t right.” He also talked about a future vaccine, which he said the government was working rapidly to produce.

India is rapidly catching up to the U.S. in case count — with almost 7.6 million known cases, compared with 8.2 million in the U.S. In a typical year, the Hindu festival season involves gatherings with friends and family, dance performances, worship and elaborate meals. The pandemic changes that.