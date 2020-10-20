Young doctors in Barcelona take off clothes to highlight concerns

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Young doctors in Barcelona stripped to their underwear in a bid to highlight claims they are on low salaries, don’t get enough rest and have a lack of supervision.

It comes as hospitals in the region are struggling amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The doctors said taking their clothes off was meant to symbolise a lack of protection they felt in doing their jobs.

Doctors take part in three to five years of residency at hospitals to specialise in a particular area of medicine.

But the pandemic has forced many to stop their specialisation to join the front line, assuming responsibilities many say they were unprepared for.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR