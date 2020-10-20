Winners, losers from NFL Week 6 ‘Monday Night Football’ doubleheader

For the third time this NFL season, Monday night represented a doubleheader due to COVID-related issues. It was a fun evening of action starting out with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Buffalo Bills.

Later in the evening, the Arizona Cardinals had their way with a mistake-filled Dallas Cowboys squad by the score of 38-10. Kyler Murray continued to play excellent football. Without Dak Prescott in the mix, the Cowboys just couldn’t get anything right en route to losing their fourth game in six attempts.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from this NFL Week 6 “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

Winner: Clyde Edwards-Helaire continues dominating rookie season

Heading into Monday night’s game, this rookie first-round pick had shown flashes of brilliance. In fact, the LSU product was on pace to tally north of 1,640 yards at a clip of 5.1 yards per touch. Edwards-Helaire then decided to put up the single-best performance that we’ve seen from a rookie running back in some time.

Taking advantage of a weak Bills run defense, CEH went off for 161 yards on 26 attempts. He was actually a bigger part of the Chiefs’ offense than Patrick Mahomes. Think about that for a second. It also seems that the rookie is not ready to give up his starting job to the recently-acquired Le’Veon Bell.

Loser: Bills’ run defense absolutely gashed

Week 5 saw Buffalo’s defense give up 139 rushing yards to Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans. That came two weeks after this unit was gashed for 167 rushing yards in a controversial win over the Los Angeles Rams. Needless to say, Sean McDermott’s squad has had a major issue stopping the run.

In addition to Edwards-Helaire putting up 161 yards on Monday evening, Patrick Mahomes, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson combined for 79 yards on the ground. That’s simply not going to cut it for a Bills defense that was among the best in the NFL last year.

Winner: Patrick Mahomes continues to make history

Mahomes put in a workmanlike performance against the Bills Monday night. The reigning Super Bowl MVP completed 21-of-26 passes for 225 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. It was not the awe-inspiring outing we’ve become accustomed to. Despite this, Mahomes made some NFL history.