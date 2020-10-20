‘Willow’ TV Series at Disney Plus: Warwick Davis to Star in Sequel

RELATED STORIES

Yet another story beloved by children of the 1980s is about to get another chapter.

Disney Plus has ordered a tv series that will serve as a sequel to Willow, Ron Howard and George Lucas’ 1988 fantasy film about a farmer who finds himself wrapped up in an epic journey. The streaming service announced the series order Tuesday.

Warwick Davis, who played Willow Ufgood in the movie, will reprise his character in the TV series. The continuation will take place two years after the events of the film and will introduce new characters.

“So many fans have asked me over the years if Willow will make a return, and now I”m thrilled to tell them that he will indeed,” Davis said via statement. “Many have told me they grew up with Willow and that the film has influenced how they view heroism in our own world. If Willow Ufgood can represent the heroic potential in all of us, then he is a character I am extremely honored to reprise.”

In the film, Willow must keep a much-sought-after infant girl out of the clutches of the evil Queen Bavmorda, who believes the child will bring about the end of her dark reign. He is joined on his journey by Madmartigan, a fighter played by Val Kilmer (Top Gun).

Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will executive-produce with showrunners Jonathan Kasdan (Solo), Wendy Mericle (Arrow) and Howard. Chu also will direct the pilot. Bob Dolman, who wrote the original film, will serve as a consulting producer. Lucasfilm will produce the series.

