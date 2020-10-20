Will the Jets go 0-16 with Adam Gase? Breaking down New York’s chances to avoid winless season

The Jets found a new low for their embarrassing 2020 NFL season with head coach Adam Gase. In falling to 0-6 in Week 6 on Sunday, the Jets were shut out, 24-0, by Gase’s former team, the Dolphins.

With the Giants and Falcons cracking goose eggs with their first wins of the season earlier in the day, the Jets are the only NFL team still in danger of a dubious distinction this season: Finishing 0-16. Since the NFL schedule expanded, only two teams, the 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns, have failed to record a victory.

The Jets’ current average margin of defeat is more than 18 points. This is the worst Jets team in 24 seasons. That 1996 version, in the second and final year under coach Rich Kotite, started 0-9 and finished 1-15, with only a win over the Cardinals in Week 9. In contrast, that team’s average margin of defeat was “only” 10.9 points. That also was more expected, following a 3-13 effort in 1995.

New York finished 7-9 under Gase last season, a mark they won’t come close to reaching again this season. Playing in Miami looked like a reasonable winning shot a few weeks ago, but now the Dolphins (3-3) are in second place, with a better record than the Patriots (2-3).

Now it’s looking like the only week of the season in which the Jets won’t lose is their Week 10 bye a month from now. Here’s a look at their chances to win just one of their 10 remaining games.

Week 7 vs. Bills, Oct. 25

Before Buffalo steps on to the field vs. Kansas City on Monday night, the Jets’ next home opponent is an 11-point initial favorite, according to BetOnline. The Jets lost to the Bills 27-17 in Week 1, despite showing some life in the second half with 14 points. It’s a rivalry game and the Bills might be coming off a couple letdowns against the Titans and the Chiefs, but that gives them every reason to rebound big in the division. Chances of Jets winning: 2 percent

Week 8 at Chiefs, Nov. 1

The Jets’ defense is going up against Patrick Mahomes and Gase is coaching against Andy Reid. Chances of Jets winning: 0 percent.

Week 9 vs. Patriots, Nov. 9

Normally, this would be a no-chance home game, but the transitive property says the Broncos beat both the Jets and Patriots in tight, ugly games. Plus, there is the Monday night major underdog factor in play here and New England is looking less impressive by the week. That said, it’s Bill Belichick vs. Gase. Chances of Jets winning: 3 percent

Week 10 bye, Nov. 15

Chances of Jets losing: 0 percent | Chances of Jets winning: 0 percent

Week 11 at Chargers, Nov. 22

The Jets looked awful playing in this window on the East Coast in Miami in Week 6. Going on a long road trip from New York to Los Angeles doesn’t sound inspiring. But if the Jets somehow can make it a close, one-possession game against the Chargers, you know the Chargers will lose, so there’s that. Chances of Jets winning: 10 percent

Week 12 vs. Dolphins, Nov. 29

The way Ryan Fitzpatrick is playing and winning games, it’s hard to see the Dolphins turning to Tua Tagovailoa full-time anytime soon. But they could easily get cold and need to make a change, this time Tagovailoa seeing significant snaps against the Jets. Still, we won’t shake 24-0 from our brain anytime soon. Chances of Jets winning: 5 percent

Week 13 vs. Raiders, Dec. 6

The Raiders look like a serious wild-card contender and Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller are leading an offense the Jets’ defense cannot stop. This is a tricky trip and Las Vegas didn’t look good at New England. But the Raiders will be motivated playing for something and Jon Gruden won’t let them lose to Gase. Chances of Jets winning: 3 percent

Week 14 at Seahawks, Dec. 13

The Seahawks’ quarterback is Russell Wilson. It’s also a Pete Carroll and Brian Schottenheimer revenge game. And a Jamal Adams revenge game. Chances of Jets winning: 0 percent

Week 15 at Rams, Dec. 20

The Rams are coached by Sean McVay. Wll the Jets still be coached by Gase at this point? You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch. Chances of Jets winning: 0 percent.

Week 16 vs. Browns, Dec. 27

These Browns aren’t those Browns, just like the Raiders aren’t those Raiders. Odell Beckham Jr. back-to-back back in New York? Cool. Chances of Jets winning: 3 percent

Week 17 at Patriots, Jan. 3

The Patriots won’t be in that full resting player mode like they typically are and be willing to give away a victory in Week 17. In fact, it’s more likely they will need to win to have any chance to sneak into the playoffs on the final day of the regular season. Chances of Jets winning: 0 percent.

So unless they get some big breaks against former Jets assistant Anthony Lynn and can steal one against the Chargers, the Jets have a better chance of arriving at 0-16 than Gase departing before the end of the season. That sums up exactly why the Jets are on a direct, non-stop flight to winless history.