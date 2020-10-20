What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in November 2020: Community, Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, and More

Amazon is spicing up your November with a whole lot of new programming to stream. Heading to Prime Video next month are series you love, like Seasons 1-6 of Community, all of which lands on the platform on Nov. 8, and new shows and movies to check out, including the new anthology film series Small Axe, from 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen, which premieres Nov. 20.

Also on their way to Amazon Prime Video in November are some great seasonal options, including Hallmark holiday movies with titles like A Majestic Christmas and Marrying Father Christmas to get you in the spirit. There are also new films like Uncle Frank, which premieres Nov. 25 and stars Chris O’Dowd and Paul Bettany. Plus, you can check out old favorites like The Expendables and Twilight, both of which arrive on Nov. 1.

Check out everything that’s coming to Amazon Prime in November below.

Nov. 1

28 Days Later

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Christmas Switch

A Majestic Christmas

America’s Founding Fathers Season 1

America’s Untold Story Season 1

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo Season 1

Arizona Whirlwind

Article 99

As Good As It Gets

Before We Die Season 1

Boyz N’ The Hood

Breathless

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Season 1

Country Strong

Crime 360 Season 1

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Dead Poets Society

Deja Vu

Delicious Season 1

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Firewalker

Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans Season 1

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jamestown Season 1

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Lost Worlds Season 1

Marrying Father Christmas

Me, Myself & Irene

More Than A Game

Mr. Majestyk

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Season 1979

Naked Hustle Season 1

Next Day Air

Platoon

Rock N’ Roll Christmas

Romancing The Stone

Ronin

Silverado

Step Up

Stockholm Season 1

Thank You For Smoking

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show Season 1

The Insider

The Iron Lady

The Jewel Of The Nile

The Last Waltz

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West Season 1

The Restaurant Season 1

The Sapphires

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

The X Files: I Want to Believe

Twilight

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

W.

Wall Street

Water for Elephants

You Got Served

Zookeeper

Nov. 3

General Commander

The Assault

Nov. 4

Blue Story

Nov. 6

El Presidente Season 1

Ferro Season 1

The Secret: Dare to Dream

Wayne Season 1

Nov. 7

Retaliation

Nov. 8

Community Seasons 1-6

Nov. 11

Tonight You’re Mine

Nov. 13

Alex Rider Season 1

American Horror Story: 1984 Season 9

James May: Oh Cook Season 1

The Ride

Nov. 14

The Dictator

Scrubs Seasons 1-9

Nov. 15

12 Pups Of Christmas

Christmas Crush

Nov. 18

Body Cam

Nov. 20

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss

Small Axe Season 1

The Pack Season 1

Nov. 21

Most Wanted

Nov. 25

Uncle Frank

Nov. 26

Bombshell

Nov. 27

Life in a Year