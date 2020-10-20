What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in November 2020: Community, Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, and More

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Amazon is spicing up your November with a whole lot of new programming to stream. Heading to Prime Video next month are series you love, like Seasons 1-6 of Community, all of which lands on the platform on Nov. 8, and new shows and movies to check out, including the new anthology film series Small Axe, from 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen, which premieres Nov. 20.

Also on their way to Amazon Prime Video in November are some great seasonal options, including Hallmark holiday movies with titles like A Majestic Christmas and Marrying Father Christmas to get you in the spirit. There are also new films like Uncle Frank, which premieres Nov. 25 and stars Chris O’Dowd and Paul Bettany. Plus, you can check out old favorites like The Expendables and Twilight, both of which arrive on Nov. 1.

Check out everything that’s coming to Amazon Prime in November below.  

Nov. 1
28 Days Later
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Christmas Switch 
A Majestic Christmas
America’s Founding Fathers Season 1 
America’s Untold Story Season 1 
A Pup Named Scooby-Doo Season 1 
Arizona Whirlwind
Article 99
As Good As It Gets 
Before We Die Season 1 
Boyz N’ The Hood 
Breathless 
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Season 1
Country Strong
Crime 360 Season 1
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 
Dead Poets Society 
Deja Vu 
Delicious Season 1 
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Firewalker 
Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans Season 1 
I Know What You Did Last Summer 
Jamestown Season 1 
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Lost Worlds Season 1
Marrying Father Christmas
Me, Myself & Irene 
More Than A Game
Mr. Majestyk 
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Season 1979 
Naked Hustle Season 1
Next Day Air 
Platoon 
Rock N’ Roll Christmas
Romancing The Stone
Ronin
Silverado
Step Up
Stockholm Season 1 
Thank You For Smoking 
The Expendables
The Expendables 2 
The Expendables 3
The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show Season 1 
The Insider
The Iron Lady 
The Jewel Of The Nile
The Last Waltz
The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West Season 1
The Restaurant Season 1 
The Sapphires
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
The X Files: I Want to Believe
Twilight
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
W.
Wall Street
Water for Elephants
You Got Served
Zookeeper

Nov. 3
General Commander 
The Assault

Nov. 4
Blue Story 

Nov. 6
El Presidente Season 1
Ferro Season 1
The Secret: Dare to Dream
Wayne Season 1

Nov. 7
Retaliation 

Nov. 8
Community Seasons 1-6

Nov. 11
Tonight You’re Mine 

Nov. 13
Alex Rider Season 1
American Horror Story: 1984 Season 9
James May: Oh Cook Season 1
The Ride 

Nov. 14
The Dictator
Scrubs Seasons 1-9

Nov. 15
12 Pups Of Christmas 
Christmas Crush

Nov. 18
Body Cam

Nov. 20 
Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss 
Small Axe Season 1
The Pack Season 1

Nov. 21
Most Wanted

Nov. 25
Uncle Frank 

Nov. 26
Bombshell

Nov. 27
Life in a Year

