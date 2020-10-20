We Are Still Mourning Chadwick Boseman

PORTER Magazine

The second installment of the Marvel film was a May 2022 release date before the COVID-19 outbreak and the passing of its lead actor following a secret battle with cancer.

Letitia Wright and her “Black Panther” castmates will revisit the future of the Marvel film franchise after they’ve stopped mourning the death of the movie’s star, Chadwick Boseman.

The actor lost his secret battle with cancer in August at the age of 43, leaving a planned sequel for the the superhero blockbuster up in the air, and Wright, who played Shuri in the first “Black Panther” movie, has revealed those involved are still too grief stricken to discuss a second instalment.

“We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about,” the actress told Porter magazine, revealing she’s not even sure there is a ‘Black Panther’ franchise without Boseman.

“The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange,” she added. “We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it.”

“Black Panther 2” was announced last August (19) and prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, it was given a release date for May, 2022.

Chadwick died of colon cancer on August 28 at age 43. He was buried at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in the town of Belton – 11 miles from his hometown of Anderson in the state. According to his death certificate, obtained by the Associated Press, the 43-year-old passed away at his home in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park neighborhood. His cause of death was listed as “multiple organ failure” with colon cancer as the underlying cause.

Following his death, Disneyland immortalized the fan-favorite actor with a new mural which was put in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.