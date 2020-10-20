watchOS 7.0.3 released for Apple Watch Series 3 with fix for restart bug

Apple has made watchOS 7.0.3 available today for Apple Watch Series 3 users with a patch for an issue with the wearable restarting.

The release notes mention that watchOS 7.0.3 fixes an issue that some Apple Watch Series 3 owners were having with unexpected restarts. Other bugs fixes and performance improvements are also included.

watchOS 7.0.3 for Series 3 comes with build number 18R410.

Are you seeing the update available for your watch? Let us know if you notice any other changes or if it fixes the unexpected restarting issue for you in the comments below.

