Washington Football Team name could remain for 2021 season?

Fans of the Washington Football Team might want to get used to seeing that name for the foreseeable future.

“Everybody needs to take a deep breath,” Washington team president Jason Wright told WJLA sports anchor Scott Abraham about the club’s rebranding process on Tuesday.

“It’s not coming tomorrow. It’s a business decision, we need to understand that market. More importantly, it’s important to engage the community and the fans. We’re also in the process of identifying the folks that should weigh in over time. We want this name and brand to represent the entire area, to represent the fan base, but to also attract new folks to this fan base. We want to grow this fan base as part of our new identity.”

Wright added that the Washington Football Team name could remain linked with the franchise through the end of next year.

“I think next year is fast because of how the brand has to come together through uniforms, through approval processes through the league,” he explained. “Next year is fast. There is a pretty good chance we will still be the Washington Football Team next season. We could get there quicker; it’s actually pretty hard to get there that quickly because of all the steps that need to happen.”

In July, Washington retired its former name and logo that were deemed racist by many observers. Before that, FedEx, which sponsors the team’s stadium, officially requested that Washington change its name in the wake of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in late May.