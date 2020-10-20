Wall Street opens higher with focus on stimulus By

© . FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City



() – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as investors were hopeful of more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help small businesses hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average () rose 50.43 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 28,245.85.

The S,amp;P 500 () opened higher by 12.46 points, or 0.36%, at 3,439.38, while the Nasdaq Composite () gained 52.95 points, or 0.46%, to 11,531.83 at the opening bell.