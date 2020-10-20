Videos: Protest in Providence escalates

Hundreds marched in Providence Tuesday night days after a police cruiser slammed into a Black moped driver, knocking him unconscious, the Providence Journal reports.

Footage of the incident on Sunday shows the car crashing into Jhamal Gonsalves’ moped from behind, hurtling him to the ground. The video, which spread rapidly on social media, shows Gonsalves motionless as several police officers examine him and push a witness away from the scene. Gonsalves was in a coma Tuesday, according to the Journal.

Jhamal Gonsalves is in a coma after Providence Police officers hit his motor scooter. Here’s video, with context via @willconns. @UpriseRI pic.twitter.com/jxz32DpFtK — Uprise RI (@UpriseRI) October 19, 2020

The protest included dozens in the biker community, who were outraged over the incident with a valued member. Seven were arrested, according to the Boston Globe.

Uprise RI, a progressive news outlet that covers social justice, was live on the scene since about 6 p.m. The protest wrapped up by of publication, but the stream’s archive and other videos from the scene are viewable below:

Protesters now on the move down Elmwood Avenue in Providence. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/O1MCIjTJKg — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) October 20, 2020

Providence showed up📍 Rally of over a thousand people marching towards downtown – Justice for Jhamal Gonsalves pic.twitter.com/p5Q7qs8hgb — SOUND (@itsavibe) October 20, 2020

Happening Now: Hundreds of protesters marching up Elmwood Ave. The rally for Jhamal Gonsalves is moving north. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/eWCr9VDcns — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) October 20, 2020

Jhamal Gonsalves’ dad Mark is addressing the crowd from behind the barrier pic.twitter.com/our2ltLJ8V — Brian Amaral (@bamaral44) October 20, 2020