Videos: Protest in Providence escalates

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Hundreds marched in Providence Tuesday night days after a police cruiser slammed into a Black moped driver, knocking him unconscious, the Providence Journal reports.

Footage of the incident on Sunday shows the car crashing into Jhamal Gonsalves’ moped from behind, hurtling him to the ground. The video, which spread rapidly on social media, shows Gonsalves motionless as several police officers examine him and push a witness away from the scene. Gonsalves was in a coma Tuesday, according to the Journal.

The protest included dozens in the biker community, who were outraged over the incident with a valued member. Seven were arrested, according to the Boston Globe.

Uprise RI, a progressive news outlet that covers social justice, was live on the scene since about 6 p.m. The protest wrapped up by of publication, but the stream’s archive and other videos from the scene are viewable below:

