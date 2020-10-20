Victorian Government backflips on plan to allow up to 1250 people at Moonee Valley for Cox Plate

The Victorian Government has immediately reversed a decision to allow up to 1250 people to attend the Moonee Valley racecourse this weekend for the 100th anniversary of the Cox Plate.

Racing Minister Martin Pakula announced the backflip tonight after swift condemnation of the special allowance at a when many are still under strict social distancing restrictions, including for people watching the AFL grand final from home.

The plan, announced earlier this evening , was to allow up to 500 connections on top of jockeys, trainers, and support staff to Friday night’s Manikato Stakes meeting and Saturday’s 100th edition of the Cox Plate.

“The decision to allow some owners on course for the 100th Cox Plate was motivated only by respect for the occasion & a desire to mark a small step on the path to reopening. It was a mistake, given that other restrictions remain in place, and we’ve heard the community feedback,” Mr Pakula said on Twitter.

“Tonight I’ve spoken to the Moonee Valley Racing Club and the decision’s been reversed. Owners won’t return to the race track until we reach the next stage of the easing of restrictions.

“I apologise for any upset that has been caused.”

Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam said it was a “farce”.

“So many Victorians have been unable to see friends and family for nearly four months and yet 1000 people will be allowed at the Cox Plate this weekend?” she posted on Twitter.

Earlier, in announcing the plan, the government had said there would “strict health and safety protocols” based on advice from Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

No more than 1000 people were to be allowed on the course at any one . The venue can host up to 38,000 people.

Mr Pakula had said in an earlier statement that the special Moonee Valley measures would “give connections the chance to see their horses compete”.